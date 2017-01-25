Nokia’s tech to enhance Cellcard’s network

Nokia will provide its proprietary technology to expand and enhance the mobile network of local telecom firm Cellcard amid growing mobile broadband demand, it announced yesterday in a press release.

The Finnish mobile technology company will deploy technology across Cellcard’s existing network, and at 1,500 additional sites, capable of hosting simultaneous 2G, 3G and 4G networks on a single platform.

Nokia routers will ensure that the mobile network operator is prepared for the arrival of new technologies, such as 5G and the Internet of Things.

Nokia will also provide a convergent and flexible charging and billing platform to enhance the Cellcard customer experience, it added.