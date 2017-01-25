Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Nokia’s tech to enhance Cellcard’s network

Nokia’s tech to enhance Cellcard’s network

Nokia will provide its proprietary technology to expand and enhance the mobile network of local telecom firm Cellcard amid growing mobile broadband demand, it announced yesterday in a press release.

The Finnish mobile technology company will deploy technology across Cellcard’s existing network, and at 1,500 additional sites, capable of hosting simultaneous 2G, 3G and 4G networks on a single platform.

Nokia routers will ensure that the mobile network operator is prepared for the arrival of new technologies, such as 5G and the Internet of Things.

Nokia will also provide a convergent and flexible charging and billing platform to enhance the Cellcard customer experience, it added.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".