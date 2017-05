North Asia Resources to turn cassava into fuel

Hong Kong-listed firm North Asia Resources Holding Ltd announced yesterday that it has purchased 14,000 hectares of an economic land concession in Pursat province from Henan Tianguan Enterprise Group for $53.2 million.

The land will be used to build a recycling industrial module park using cassava for the production of 100,000 tonnes of ethanol biofuel annually, the company said.