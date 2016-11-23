Search form

Over 3.76B riel swapped in banknote exchange

The Central Bank announced on Monday that it exchanged 3.76 billion of old and worn Khmer riel banknotes (equivalent to $930,091) to new notes during its “Loving Riel Notes”, campaign which lasted five days during the Pchum Ben holiday.

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) launched the campaign in September to allow people to exchange their old riel banknotes for new ones of the same denomination provided they were not severely damaged. NBC said it would hold more banknote swaps to promote the use of riel currency.

