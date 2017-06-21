Search form

Partnership to lift rice standards in Kingdom

The International Finance Corporation and Amru Rice, one of Cambodia’s biggest rice exporters, launched a new partnership yesterday to improve the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s rice sector, according to a press release.

The initiative aims to implement the Sustainable Rice Platform standards developed by the United Nations and the International Rice Research Institute, which is a requirement for many international buyers.

The three-year programme will seek to train at least 2,000 farmers within Amru’s supply chain in Kampong Cham province.

