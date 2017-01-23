Passenger numbers rise 8.5% at airports

Passenger traffic to Cambodia’s three international airports continued to grow last year, with total arrivals and departures topping 7 million for the first time, according to the operator’s annual report.

Khek Norinda, communication director for Cambodia Airports, the company that holds the concession to manage the three international airports, said yesterday that passenger growth increased by 8.5 percent over last year.

He said Phnom Penh International Airport continued its seven-year streak of double-digit growth, registering a 10 percent gain with 3.4 million passengers.

Meanwhile, Sihanouk International Airport, which just recently started hosting international flights, broke the 155,000 passenger milestone last year, a 66 percent annual increase.

Passenger traffic at Siem Reap International Airport grew by 5.5 percent, with 3.5 million passengers.The three airports handled a total of 33,345 flight movements with inbound and outbound airport freight reaching 45,000 tonnes.

“We are finalising our traffic projections for 2017 and are confident that the economic environment should be conducive to growth in air traffic,” said Norinda.