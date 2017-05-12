Phnom Penh SEZ to distribute cash dividend

Phnom Penh SEZ Plc will distribute a cash dividend of 1.17 billion riel ($289,000), or 20.17 riel per share, to its private shareholders for its 2016 operations, the listed industrial property developer said in a filing yesterday.

Dividends amounting to 20 percent of net income will be distributed to eligible shareholders on June 8. Phnom Penh SEZ, which operates a 347-hectare industrial park in the capital and is developing another on the Thai border near Poipet, reported a net profit of $1.4 million in 2016, a 65 percent decrease compared to 2015.