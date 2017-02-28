Search form

Pizza chain takes first slice of border town

The Pizza Company launched a branch in Poipet last week, becoming the first major food chain to set up in the Thai-Cambodian border town, and adding to the company’s push to expand beyond Phnom Penh.

Express Food Group, which operates the Thai-based pizza chain, plans to bring the total number of branches to 25 nationwide by the end of the year, local media reported yesterday.

The Pizza Company first entered the Cambodian market in 2005 and has slowly extended its branch network into the Battambang and Siem Reap markets.

