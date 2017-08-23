Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks before an audience of civil servants and soldiers in Preah Sihanouk province last year. Facebook

PM calls to slow hiring of new civil servants

Prime Minister Hun Sen announced yesterday that the government will cut back on recruiting new employees next year to reduce its spending on civil servant salaries.

He said the current pool of government employees was sufficient, noting that about 6 percent of GDP is spent on state employee salaries, whereas economists recommend that it does not exceed 4 percent.

The premier said instead of hiring more government employees the focus should be on improving the work efficiency of existing staff.