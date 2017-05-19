PM opens trade centre in Chinese province

Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurated a new trade centre in the Chinese province of Shaanxi yesterday to boost economic ties with Cambodia, according to state news agency AKP.

Cambodia exported around $53 million in goods to the province in 2016, up from $42 million in 2015. Figures show that investors from Shaanxi invested $1.33 million in the Kingdom in 2015, while 10,000 tourists from the province flew to Cambodia during the same period.

Last November, Cambodia launched another trade centre in the province of Zhejiang, while work is underway to open three more centres in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.