PM wants local meat and veggies for tourists

Prime Minister Hun Sen urged Cambodia’s hospitality sector to increase its use of locally grown produce yesterday during an event for the 2017 National Clean City day.

“Nowadays, we still consume vegetables and meat that are imported from other countries in order to supply food for inbound tourists,” he said.

“It is important for us [to create a “green belt”] that will allow us to export products internationally, but also provide for local tourism demands.”