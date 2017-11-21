Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Port operator sees its revenue, profit increase

Port operator sees its revenue, profit increase

The capital’s listed port operator, Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP), reported that for the first nine months of this year, total revenue increased by 14.5 percent to $14 million while net profit surged by 23.6 percent to $4 million compared to the same period last year, the company said in a filing on the Cambodia Securities Exchange.

The port noted that as of the end of September, the operator held a total asset portfolio of $166 million with $132 million worth of equity, an increase of 2.3 percent and 3.14 percent respectively.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Behind the scenes of Bird Monster Battle

The Post visited the Lakhon Khol Youth of Cambodia dance group as they practised at the Royal University of Fine Arts in preparation for a performance on Sunday at Beltei International University.

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a