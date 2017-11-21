Port operator sees its revenue, profit increase

The capital’s listed port operator, Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP), reported that for the first nine months of this year, total revenue increased by 14.5 percent to $14 million while net profit surged by 23.6 percent to $4 million compared to the same period last year, the company said in a filing on the Cambodia Securities Exchange.
The port noted that as of the end of September, the operator held a total asset portfolio of $166 million with $132 million worth of equity, an increase of 2.3 percent and 3.14 percent respectively.
