An aerial view of the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Preah Sihanouk province. Heng Chivoan

Port’s listing delayed until after elections

The listing date for Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (SAP) has been postponed until after commune elections to ensure attendance by senior state officials and distinguished guests, a Cambodia Stock Exchange (CSX) representative said yesterday.

Lamun Soleil, spokesman for the CSX, said the port operator’s listing on the exchange, previously set for May 31, had been tentatively rescheduled to June 8. “We will invite important people from the government and most of them are busy during the election, so we just want to postpone it [the listing] for a few days,” he said.

SAP, which operates Cambodia’s only deepsea port, is seeking to raise $27 million in its initial public offering and is set to become the fifth publicly traded company on the CSX.

