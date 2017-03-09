PPAP to pay out dividends

Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) will distribute a cash dividend of 1,059,039,488 riel ($261,148), or 256 riel per share, to its private shareholders for its 2016 operations, the port operator said in a filing to the Cambodian Securities Exchange (CSX).

The dividend payout ratio – the amount of dividends paid to stockholders relative to total net income – is 6.39 percent, slightly higher than the company’s pledge to distribute a minimum 5 percent dividend to its Class A shareholders for the first five years after listing.

PPAP, which raised $5.2 million in its initial public offering on the CSX in December 2015, will also distribute a 2015 dividend of 25.6 riel per share to qualified shareholders at the same time.