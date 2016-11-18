PPAP sees slight profit growth in first 9 months

State-owned Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) reported a slight uptick in revenue, growing from $11.3 million to $12.3 million during the first nine months of 2016, compared to the same period last year, in a filing yesterday to the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX).

Meanwhile, net profit for the period increased by $500,000 to $3.2 million, compared with $2.7 million for the first nine months of 2015.

PPAP’s share price increased by 60 riel yesterday, ending the day at 5,360 riel ($1.32) in low-volume trading.