Shipping containers sit at the Phnom Penh Autonomous Port in 2010.
Shipping containers sit at the Phnom Penh Autonomous Port in 2010. Pha Lina

PPAP sees slight profit growth in first 9 months

State-owned Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) reported a slight uptick in revenue, growing from $11.3 million to $12.3 million during the first nine months of 2016, compared to the same period last year, in a filing yesterday to the Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX).

Meanwhile, net profit for the period increased by $500,000 to $3.2 million, compared with $2.7 million for the first nine months of 2015.

PPAP’s share price increased by 60 riel yesterday, ending the day at 5,360 riel ($1.32) in low-volume trading.

