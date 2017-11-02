Search form

Phnom Penh Post - PPAP ups shareholders' annual dividends 6 pct

The Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) announced that it will increase the percentage of its annual dividends up to 6 percent of its IPO price for Class A shareholders due to stronger-than-expected performance for this year, according to a filing on the Cambodian Securities Exchange (CSX). When PPAP debuted on the CSX in December 2015, it initially offered its shareholders a 5 percent dividend yield on the initial share price of 5,120 riel ($1.26) annually for the first five years following its listing.

