PPAP vows to pay 5% dividend yield on profits

Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP), the capital’s listed river port operator, will be able to make its guaranteed minimum payment of 5 percent dividend yield based on estimated profits for this year, it announced yesterday in a filing to the Cambodian Securities Exchange (CSX). The total dividend payout will amount to approximately 1 billion riel ($264,200) and will be released to shareholders during the first quarter of next year. PPAP raised $5.2 million in an initial public offering in December 2015, and has promised its private shareholders a 5 percent dividend yield on the initial share price of 5,120 riel ($1.26) annually for five years. The distribution will include a one-tenth cash dividend carried over from 2015.

