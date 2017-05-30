PPCBank revolutionises mobile banking

The present and future of mobile banking lies in the realm of digital revolution.

Increasingly, retail and consumer banking is transacted digitally and there is rapid pressure on financial institutions to get onboard. In Cambodia, a lot of fear mongering has been attached to banking in general, hampering the progress of digital banking in the Kingdom.

Till now.

Phnom Penh Commercial Bank (PPCBank) is all set to debut its mobile banking application across the country. The cutting edge mobile app will transform the banking industry in Cambodia, having been created solely with the consumer in mind and making the whole banking process for the end-user.

“We are always hoping to push boundaries and that’s what we are doing with this app as well,” stated Shin Chang Moo, president of PPCBank.

He further added that this was a passion project and he was filled with great pride that it had come to fruition. “The team worked tirelessly with multiple beta versions to finally hone in on the final product, we will now wait and see how our customers respond to it.”

The user interface demonstrates a simple and easy-to-use approach which boosts convenience and speed with the reassurance of utmost security. There is even ample choice in languages to use, inclusive of Khmer, English, Korean, Chinese and Japanese. This is done primarily with PPCBank’s expat clientele in mind.

A groundbreaking service that is being offered in this app is the loan application.

Customers are able to apply for a bank loan on the app with minimum hassle. This cuts through the mounting paperwork and red tape that customers are required to go through for normal loan application.

Amongst the plethora of features embedded in the app, here are the highlights:

- The app allows customers to view transactions in real time.

- Mobile phones can be topped up using the app to any phone number.

- The app allows customers to search for the nearest bank or ATM using geo-location technology.

- There is provision for account-to-account transfer including scheduled transfers.

In a bid to reach out to the rural communities in Cambodia, PPCBank has also installed a non-account transfer feature in this app. This function, which can also be termed a cardless withdrawal, allows for customers to withdraw without an account or card.

“We want to cater to all demographics with this app. The prevalence of the digital divide should not exist, and with this app we hope to make the banking process a much simpler one for all customers banking with us without any prejudice,” concluded Shin.