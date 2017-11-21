Search form

PPSP experiences a strong third quarter

Phnom Penh SEZ, the developer and operator of the capital’s largest industrial park, posted a 23.4 percent increase in consolidated revenue for the third quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, reaching $3.4 million, while net profit increased by 28.4 percent to reach $1.2 million, according to a release on the Cambodia Securities Exchange.

The company, which trades as PPSP, also noted that for the first nine months of this year, total assets increased by 2.8 percent to reach a portfolio valued at $57.4 million while total equity reached $37 million, an increase of 2.56 percent compared with the same period last year.

