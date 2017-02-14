Search form

PPWSA profits in 2016 continue to decrease

The Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (PPWSA) posted a 10 percent decrease in net profit last year, recording earnings of $12.5 million, compared to $14 million in 2015, according to its annual report released yesterday.

Revenue for the capital’s listed water utility fell by 2.7 percent to $54 million in 2016, from $55.5 million during the same period one year earlier. Basic earnings per share for PPWSA’s 86.9 million listed shares amounted to 580 riel ($0.14) last year, compared to 655 riel ($0.16) in 2015.

PPWSA’s dividends are set to be distributed in April, with a total dividend of $3.3 million. The company’s shares on the Cambodia Securities Exchange closed up 100 riel at 4,100 riel yesterday amid low volume trading.

