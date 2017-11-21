Search form

PPWSA’s revenue flat, profit down 20 pct in Q3

Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (PPWSA) reported total revenue of $13.2 million during the third quarter of the year, a marginal decrease of 0.34 percent from the same period in 2016.

The financial statement for the capital’s listed water utility showed net profit reached $2 million, a decrease of nearly 20 percent compared with the same period in 2016.

The firm noted that for the first nine months of the year total revenue increased 10.2 percent to $41.5 million, while net profit decreased nearly 25 percent to $5.6 million.

