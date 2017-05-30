Search form

Profits sink in Q1 for capital industrial park

Listed industrial park operator Phnom Penh SEZ reported revenue of $1.46 million for the first quarter of 2017, a decline of $1.72 million, or nearly 54 percent, compared with the same period last year, according to a filing yesterday on the Cambodia Securities Exchange.

Net profit decreased to $28,932 during the first quarter compared to $825,595 one year earlier, a decline of 96.5 percent. The decline in revenue was attributable to a sharp decrease in land sales for the first quarter, according to the filing.

