Qatar Airways launches regular cargo service

Qatar Airways Cargo launched regular scheduled air freighter service between Phnom Penh and Doha this week, according to a company press release.

The weekly service uses Airbus A330 aircrafts with a cargo capacity of over 60 tonnes.

Qatar Airways Cargo already makes use of the 70-tonne cargo space on daily passenger flights between Doha and Phnom Penh, via Ho Chi Minh City, as well as operating charter flights.

The company said most of the cargo shipments from Phnom Penh would consist of garment products.