Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Qatar Airways launches regular cargo service

Qatar Airways launches regular cargo service

Qatar Airways Cargo launched regular scheduled air freighter service between Phnom Penh and Doha this week, according to a company press release.

The weekly service uses Airbus A330 aircrafts with a cargo capacity of over 60 tonnes.

Qatar Airways Cargo already makes use of the 70-tonne cargo space on daily passenger flights between Doha and Phnom Penh, via Ho Chi Minh City, as well as operating charter flights.

The company said most of the cargo shipments from Phnom Penh would consist of garment products.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

ACLEDA’s boss on how tech is changing financial services

In today’s world of fast-changing technology, Cambodia is seeing increasing innovation in financial services.

ACLEDA President In Channy on the key to the bank’s success

Post Khmer Editor-in-Chief Kay Kimsong sat down with Dr In Channy, President and Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank Plc, to explore the main principle guiding Cambodia’s biggest bank.

A taste of Phnom Penh's first container night market

At the launch of Phnom Penh's newest market, The Post spoke to customers and stallholders about what the hub of bars, food stalls, shops and live music will add to the city's nightlife.