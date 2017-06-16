RAQIA REPUBLIC – the fabulous and fastest-developing F&B Group in Phnom Penh

Extravagant and fabulous comfort in both the day and night is the best experience that Raqia Republic Lounge & Restaurant can offer to all of their magnificent customers.

Raqia Republic Lounge & Restaurant is a visual stimulation from the get go. The flashy decor comprising crystal chandeliers to over-the-top, ritzy Italian furniture, all wrapped up in yards of faux fur is a sight for sore eyes. Waitresses clad in black Raqia Republic t-shirts and golden skirts with peacocks and peonies embroidered on them sashay around serving tables. The false ceiling-cum-mezzanine floor serves as an exclusive area for regulars to frolic.

The bistro-lounge prides itself on its culinary feats. Featuring a triumvirate of head chefs from Cambodia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Raqia Republic Lounge & Restaurant offers a wide array of Western and Asian dishes to tantalize myriad palates. Customers can make their selections from the menu presented on sleek black Samsung tablets, or ask the staff for recommendations.

Raqia Republic Lounge & Restaurant opens daily from 7AM to 2AM. Apart from catering to the nighttime crowd, Raqia Republic also serves up hearty breakfasts to kick start the day. They offer 30% off on breakfast every morning, as well as a 50% discount from the menu items from 7AM to 12PM daily. Afternoon tea is also available daily from 1PM to 5PM, and customers can unwind and enjoy live piano music as they indulge in the decadent selection of finger sandwiches, pastries, and scones.

Apart from the great food and comfort, Raqia Republic Lounge & Restaurant also has a happy hour promotion for all customers. From 5AM to 9PM daily, customers can enjoy a buy one get one free deal on draft beers and cocktails. Ladies are given special privileges at Raqia Republic - for every duo of ladies, they can get a free bottle of whisky or vodka.

In addition, Raqia Republic Lounge & Restaurant has been awarded an excellent grade for their good hygiene practices by the Department of Drugs and Food.

Aside from Raqia Republic Lounge & Restaurant, the Raqia Republic Group is also opening Raqia Republic Hachikin Sushi, a Japanese sushi restaurant at Koh Pich (Diamond Island) this month. Raqia Republic Restaurant & Club, the revamped Nova, as well as Raqia Republic Coffee, the former Mojo, are in the offing and will open their doors in the coming months.

For more information, search for Raqia Lounge Restaurant on Facebook, or contact 070 408 719.

Open for business

Raqia Republic Lounge & Restaurant at No. 5 Street 102.

Upcoming ventures

Raqia Republic Coffee Street at Street 214 (former Mojo).

Raqia Republic Lounge & Club at Street 214 (former Nova).

Raqia Republic Hachikin Sushi at Diamond Island A1 & A2.