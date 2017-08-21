RDB making plans for rice processing facilities

The Rural Development Bank (RDB) is seeking proposals from registered Cambodian agricultural firms to develop rice storage warehouses and rice-drying facilities in Kampong Thom,

Prey Veng and Takeo provinces, each with the capacity to store 50,000 tonnes of paddy rice and dry approximately 1,500 tonnes of rice daily.

The government-backed bank announced on Friday that proposals should be submitted before September 8 by businesses with strong track records in rice milling and storage.

In January, RDB awarded a $15 million low-interest loan to Thanakea Srov (Kampuchea) Plc, operator of the Cambodian Rice Bank, to expand its rice bank in Battambang province and develop the first privately owned centralised storage facility with the capacity to store 200,000 tonnes of wet paddy rice and to process 3,000 tonnes of paddy rice daily.