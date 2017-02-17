Regulator sets telco pricing deadline

Mobile network operators have until February 24 to submit their pricing strategies to the government to waylay concerns over predatory pricing, according to a Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) announcement made public yesterday.

TRC spokesman Im Vutha told The Post that the notification was a reminder that the regulatory body was continuing to scrutinise companies that have in recent weeks offered massive voice and data discounts.

“We are not sure if any companies have actually broken the law, but we will see after the companies submit the proper data and documents of their products and we investigate them,” he said.

Companies would have to pull their advertising campaigns across all media and end products if they were not profitable, he added.