Regus opens its second biz centre

Global workspace provider Regus officially opened its second business centre in Phnom Penh yesterday with the aim of offering flexible office solutions for the growing number of Cambodian and global professionals.

Located in Casa Meridian, a luxury condo development on Phnom Penh’s Diamond Island, the firm offers 191 rentable workstations, co-working spaces, professional address solutions and virtual offices that are bookable by the hour.

Lars Wittig, country manager for Regus Cambodia, said that the demand for short- and long-term rentable office space and meeting rooms has been on the rise. The company first opened a 208 workstation facility in Canadia Tower in 2012.

“As a developing economy, Cambodian enterprises, especially startups, are challenged by a lack of capital, business networks and affordable professional office space,” he said. “By providing opportunities for modern and dynamic businesses to work where and when they want, they can become better connected globally through our network.”

The firm, which is based in Luxembourg and listed on the London Stock Exchange, claims to be the world’s largest provider of flexible workspace solutions with 2.3 million customers spread across more than a 100 countries with 3,000 locations. The company posted total revenue earnings of nearly $3 billion last year with a net profit of $183 million.

Wittig added that for startups, rentable workstation fees start at $79 per person a month while office space for two or more people begins at $479 per month.