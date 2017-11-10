Rice exports grow as China buys lion’s share

Cambodia has exported 446,439 tonnes of milled rice in the first 10 months this year, a 17 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to a report released yesterday by the Secretariat of One Window Service for Rice Export.

According to the report, China is by far the largest market for Cambodian rice and has accounted for about one-third of all rice exports so far this year. France is the second largest market, taking up 13 percent of rice exports, while Poland is third accounting for 8 percent with the United Kingdom fourth with a 5 percent share.