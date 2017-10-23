Rice firms sign with RDB for Kampong Thom mill

Local rice milling and export companies Khmer Foods Group (Co) Ltd and Amru Rice Cambodia (Co) Ltd signed an agreement with the Rural Development Bank (RDB) on Friday of last week to solidify plans for the completion of the anticipated rice storage warehouses and rice drying facilities in Kampong Thom, Prey Veng and Takeo provinces by January of next year.

The RDB awarded the two companies a $15 million loan package earlier this month to go toward the building of these facilities, which will have the capacity to store 50,000 tonnes of paddy rice and to dry approximately 1,500 tonnes of rice daily.