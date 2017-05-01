Russia to pursue gas in Thai-Cambodian shelf

Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom is considering gas production on the continental shelf of Thailand and Cambodia, Russian media reported on Friday.

Vitaly Markelov, deputy chairman of the board for Gazprom, was quoted as saying the production would be through a joint venture with Thai state-owned oil-and-gas conglomerate PTT.

“In connection with a reduction of gas supplies from Myanmar and fall of the level of gas production, we discuss options for joint activities in the exploration and development of gas fields on the shelf of Thailand and Cambodia,” Markelov said.

Gazprom previously signed a memorandum of understanding with PTT in May of 2016.