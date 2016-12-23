Seatel wins auction for 4G spectrum licence

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications revealed the preliminary winner of its first public auction of 4G spectrum frequencies yesterday.

The ministry announced in October that it was auctioning two licences for the 800 MHz and 2600 MHz band of the spectrum.

However, only one licence was awarded for the 2600 MHz range to Singapore-based telecom Seatel during the auction held on December 16.

The auction of the remaining frequency was temporarily postponed due to a lack of suitable bids, it said.