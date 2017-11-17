Sector hopeful about growth of duty-free

The Cambodian duty-free retail market is projected to expand to $36.28 million by the end of 2022, a noticeable jump from its value of $24.57 million last year, according to a new report titled Cambodia Duty Free Retailing Market 2017-2022 published by Aarkstore Enterprise yesterday.

The report predicted that the compound annual growth rate over the next six years for duty-free retail would reach 8.11 percent. While there are more than ten major players in the global duty-free retail market, Cambodia only has three retailers including Swiss-based Dufry, China Duty Free Group and the French multinational LVMH.