Motorists drive past the Star Vegas casino in Poipet. Vireak Mai

Shareholder dispute at casino operator Donaco

A legal dispute over the shareholding structure of Donaco International, an Australia-listed casino resort operator that owns the Star Vegas Resort and Club in Poipet and the Aristo International hotel in Vietnam, has resurfaced in what Malaysian media are describing as a “family feud”.

According to a press report yesterday, a new affidavit has been filed in a Malaysian court questioning the combined share of 49.2 percent held by Lim Keong Yew and Lim Keong Hoe, the grandsons of Lim Goh Tong, who passed away in 2007.

The affidavit was filed by Donaco Chairman Lim Kok Thay, who is the brother of Goh Tong and chairman and CEO of Genting Group, which owns a controlling stake in Donaco.

The affidavit contests that Keong Yew and Keong Hoe were not listed as beneficiaries in Goh Tong’s will, and that their involvement in Donaco is unfounded.

