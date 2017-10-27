Siem Reap entertainment centre to open early ’18

Angkor Dynasty, an entertainment centre covering 6,000 square metres in Siem Reap and jointly developed by a subsidiary of Canadia Bank and Ca Heng International Cultural Tourism Investment Co, is planning to officially launch at the beginning of next year, according to a press release.

The $15 million project – which will include a theatre, commercial zone, restaurants and water park – will be able to handle 1,200 visitors. The project was previously scheduled to be completed in August of this year.