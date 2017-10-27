Search form

A master plan shows the Angkor Dynasty development in Siem Reap.
A master plan shows the Angkor Dynasty development in Siem Reap. Photo supplied

Siem Reap entertainment centre to open early ’18

Angkor Dynasty, an entertainment centre covering 6,000 square metres in Siem Reap and jointly developed by a subsidiary of Canadia Bank and Ca Heng International Cultural Tourism Investment Co, is planning to officially launch at the beginning of next year, according to a press release.

The $15 million project – which will include a theatre, commercial zone, restaurants and water park – will be able to handle 1,200 visitors. The project was previously scheduled to be completed in August of this year.

