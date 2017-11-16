Siem Reap resort selected to host travel trade show

Sokha Siem Reap Resort and Convention Center has been approved as the official venue to host the first Cambodian Travel Mart, a three-day travel and trade show run by SlickBooth, a jointly organised company between Ministry of Tourism Cambodia and TTG Asia Media, according to a press release yesterday.

The travel and trade show will begin on November 17, and is expected to attract delegates from across all sectors of the travel industry, including MICE, corporate and leisure companies. The three-day event is expecting to host more than 200 international and local sellers, and 150 international buyers.