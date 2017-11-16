Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Siem Reap resort selected to host travel trade show

Siem Reap resort selected to host travel trade show

Sokha Siem Reap Resort and Convention Center has been approved as the official venue to host the first Cambodian Travel Mart, a three-day travel and trade show run by SlickBooth, a jointly organised company between Ministry of Tourism Cambodia and TTG Asia Media, according to a press release yesterday.

The travel and trade show will begin on November 17, and is expected to attract delegates from across all sectors of the travel industry, including MICE, corporate and leisure companies. The three-day event is expecting to host more than 200 international and local sellers, and 150 international buyers.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Behind the scenes of Bird Monster Battle

The Post visited the Lakhon Khol Youth of Cambodia dance group as they practised at the Royal University of Fine Arts in preparation for a performance on Sunday at Beltei International University.

Senate passes amendments allowing seat redistribution

Following last week's events, when Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed redistributing the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s National Assembly seats among minor opposition parties, the controversial amendments were passed a