Sihanoukville, Chengdu to be ‘sisters’ under new plan

Minister of Tourism Thong Khon unveiled plans yesterday to sign an agreement which would make Sihanoukville a “sister city” of the Chinese city of Chengdu in Sichuan province, according to government mouthpiece news outlet Fresh News. Once the agreement is reached, Khon expects more Chinese tourists will be attracted to the coastal destination.

With the government’s China-Ready strategy, the Kingdom is hoping to welcome 2 million Chinese visitors annually by 2020. While Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh currently has four sister city partnerships with Chinese cities, this will mark Sihanoukville’s first agreement of this kind with China.

