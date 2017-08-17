Search form

An aerial view of the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port in Preah Sihanouk province.
Sihanoukville port shows solid growth for quarter two

Newly listed Sihanoukville Autonomous Port reported that total revenue for the second quarter of this year reached $13.3 million, a 5 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to a filing yesterday on the Cambodia Securities Exchange.

The 5 percent increase in revenue amounted to $620,000, and led the state-run company to earn a net profit of $119,000. For the first six months of this year, the company generated $25.4 million in revenue, up 2 percent ($510,000) compared to the same period last year.

