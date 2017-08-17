Sihanoukville port shows solid growth for quarter two

Newly listed Sihanoukville Autonomous Port reported that total revenue for the second quarter of this year reached $13.3 million, a 5 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to a filing yesterday on the Cambodia Securities Exchange.

The 5 percent increase in revenue amounted to $620,000, and led the state-run company to earn a net profit of $119,000. For the first six months of this year, the company generated $25.4 million in revenue, up 2 percent ($510,000) compared to the same period last year.