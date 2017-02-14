Search form

Singapore advertising company makes debut

Singapore advertising company makes debut

Adasia Holdings, a Singaporean-based advertising and technology company, launched its Cambodia operations last week aimed at providing businesses with modern marketing platforms, programmatic media buying and data-driven influencer marketing, the company said in a press release.

The Cambodia office marks the sixth country the company has entered in the region since launching operations less than a year ago. Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AdAsia Holdings, said the rise in mobile device usage and increased access to social media were the key attractions that drew the company to the Cambodian market.

