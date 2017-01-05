Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Skilled workers and infrastructure needed

Skilled workers and infrastructure needed

Cambodia needs about $12 billion over a 10-year period to invest in the development of a skilled workforce and improved infrastructure in order to meet the goals of its Industrial Development Policy (IDP), Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak said recently.

While IDP initiatives aim at promoting small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and supporting the growth of heavy industries, the minister said on Friday that Cambodia was moving from labour-intensive industries towards more capital-intensive ones.

He said the country was now beginning to attract large-scale investments, such as automotive assemblers and manufacturers. Sorasak said Cambodia needed more skilled workers and better infrastructure to support this transition.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".