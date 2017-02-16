Smart launches tech incubator program

Mobile network operator Smart Axiata has launched a nine-month incubator program aimed at fostering technology-related business ideas in partnership with four top Cambodian universities, the company said in a press release.

The program, SmartStart, will begin by mentoring 120 students that will eventually lead to five successful teams being chosen to receive $4,000 each worth funding.

Students from the Royal University of Phnom Penh, the Institute of Technology of Cambodia, the National University of Management, and the National Institute of Posts, Telecoms and ICT can begin applying on Sunday.