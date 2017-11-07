Stable growth in Kingdom for Thailand cement firm

Thai cement manufacturer Siam Cement Group (SCG) has seen total sales revenue in Cambodia reach $254 million during the first nine months of the year, according to a company press release yesterday. Sales revenue for the third quarter in the Kingdom had amounted to $84 million, which is comparable to last year’s revenue in the same quarter.

Excluding Thailand, the Asean market has accounted for $807 million of the company’s sales revenue so far this year, a 10 percent year-on-year growth rate since 2016. About 25 percent of SCG’s total assets, amounting to $16.7 billion, are located in the Asean region.

SCG has seen an overall increase in sales so far this year, with revenue rising by 4 percent compared with the same period in 2016, to a total of $9.8 billion.

The company has benefited from heightened costs for cement chemical products. Still, overall profit has fallen by 3 percent compared with the same period last year to $1.2 billion, in part because of strong competition in the cement market.