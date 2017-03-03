Search form

SVI lays groundwork on new electronics factory

SVI (AEC), a subsidiary of Thai-listed electronics manufacturing services company SVI Plc, held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for the construction of its new factory in the Phnom Penh SEZ.

The factory, previously reported to occupy 6,000 square metres, will manufacture electronics components for exports to the US and European markets SVI (AEC) has a 50-year lease on its 67,000-square-metre plot in the industrial park and has said it would consider expanding on the plot with additional facilities.

