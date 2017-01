S’ville port receives five new gantry cranes

Sihanoukville Autonomous Port announced yesterday that one quay gantry crane and four rubber-tyred gantry cranes ordered from China’s Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co Ltd arrived at the port.

The port equipment is part of a $22 million investment plan that aims to expand the seaport’s container handling capacity by 80 percent.

The gantry cranes will be used in the container yard to move containers off and on to trucks more quickly.