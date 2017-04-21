Search form

Tax Department collects $760M in first quarter

The Cambodian government collected more than $760 million dollars in tax revenue during the first quarter of this year, an increase of more than 90 percent compared to the same period last year, according to a report released yesterday by General Department of Taxation (GDT).

The reported noted that in March alone, the GDT collected $417 million despite extending its corporate tax deadline until the end of this month. Income tax collection increased by 40 percent, while tax on salary and VAT increased by 49 and 80 percent respectively, the report added.

