Tax treaty with Thailand mooted to boost trade

Cambodian and Thai commerce officials met yesterday in Phnom Penh for the 6th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between the two countries, according to a government press release.
Both sides agreed to work on a double taxation avoidance agreement for companies operating in Thailand and Cambodia.
Officials also discussed further ways to reach the goal of increasing bilateral trade to $15 billion by 2020, including an agreement to create a joint committee on border trade.
Commerce Ministers from Thailand and Cambodia will hold further meetings today to discuss trade potential.
