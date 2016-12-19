Telecom regulator pulls plug on delinquent ISP

The Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) revoked the internet service provider (ISP) licence of Hutan Green Co Ltd after the real estate developer failed to pay the required deposit, TRC spokesman Im Vutha said yesterday.

“We issued an ISP licence to the company but it subsequently requested to drop the licence claiming that it was no longer investing in [developing internet services],” he said, adding that Hutan had not paid the licence’s required $10,000 deposit. Cambodia currently has 35 licensed ISPs, according to TRC data.