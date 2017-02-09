Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Thai bank launches Cambodia operations

Thai bank launches Cambodia operations

Kasikornbank, Thailand’s fourth-largest bank by assets, officially opened a branch in Phnom Penh yesterday targeted at Thai investors looking to access loans in the Kingdom and process cross-border transactions, according to a press release.

Bank President Predee Daochai, said that the banks potential lies in lending for infrastructure development, including roads, power plants and the real estate sector. The bank aims to lend nearly $43 million in 2017 and will expand its services to local businesses and retail customers in the next 3 to 5 years.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".