Thai bank launches Cambodia operations

Kasikornbank, Thailand’s fourth-largest bank by assets, officially opened a branch in Phnom Penh yesterday targeted at Thai investors looking to access loans in the Kingdom and process cross-border transactions, according to a press release.

Bank President Predee Daochai, said that the banks potential lies in lending for infrastructure development, including roads, power plants and the real estate sector. The bank aims to lend nearly $43 million in 2017 and will expand its services to local businesses and retail customers in the next 3 to 5 years.