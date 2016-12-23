Search form

Thai building materials firm eyes local market

Siam Global House Plc, a Thai-based distributor of home construction materials and equipment, announced yesterday that it will expand operations into Cambodia through a joint venture with an unnamed group of local partners, according to a filing on the Thai stock exchange.

The company will hold 55 percent ownership in Global House Cambodia Co Ltd, with a registered capital of $10 million, and 49 percent in Global House Estate Co Ltd with $10,000. Siam Global House has retail locations throughout Thailand and posted $24 million in net profit for 2015, according to its annual report.

