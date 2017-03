Thai insurance broker to foray into Cambodia

Thailand-based insurance broker TQM plans to expand its service into Cambodia next year as part of a regional expansion aimed at maintaining the company’s double-digit annual business growth, according to Thai media reports.

TQM will begin its foray into Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam in 2018, Thai daily the Nation reported on Saturday. “Cambodia and Laos are the first priority for our business expansion in 2018,” TQM president Unchalin Punnips was quoted as saying.