Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Top Papua New Guinea bank to enter local asset market

Top Papua New Guinea bank to enter local asset market

Bank South Pacific (BSP), Papua New Guinea’s largest bank, signed a joint venture deal with RMA Cambodia to enter the Cambodian asset finance market, according to a media report yesterday.

BSP purchased a 50 percent stake in local leasing firm RMA Finance, a subsidiary of RMA Cambodia, and is considering rebranding and renaming the entity, according to online daily news site One Papua New Guinea.

Kostas Constantinou, chairman of BSP, was quoted as saying the bank’s joint venture in Cambodia was already in operation. He added that BSP was also looking to enter other regional markets within the next two years, including Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

“We had a look at all the countries, and the first country that we homed in on was Cambodia, and what we are doing is a joint venture,” he said. “We are the biggest bank in PNG and the Pacific, but we wanted to make a mark in Asia. We can only do that because we are making extremely good profits.”

BSP reported $202 million in after-tax profit in 2016, according to a dividend announcement on its website, an increase of $35 million compared with 2015. Unaudited results for the first quarter of this year show after-tax profit reached $55.5 million, increasing $8.5 million from the same period last year.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Keo Mom, director of LY LY Food Industry, on being a businesswoman in Cambodia

Mrs Keo Mom is the director of LY LY Food Industry as well as the head of the Cambodia Women Enterpreneurs Association.

Bodies of Cambodian peacekeepers returned to Kingdom

The bodies of four Cambodian peacekeepers killed by a Christian militia in Central African Republic were repatriated to the Kingdom and honoured in an airport ceremony on May 21.

CNRP commune chief candidate Khum Rany photographed near her family home.

After years of taking on a sugar company, Preah Vihear activist tries hand as CNRP candidate

In sleepy Sre Preang town in Preah Vihear province, two abandoned bulldozers sit on either side of the street in front of Brame Commune Hall.

CNRP spokesperson Yim Sovann seen speaking at an event in a photograph posted on his Facebook page. Facebook

NEC says it cannot force firms to offer time off for elections

In response to a CNRP request to allow garment workers to take a day off on the Monday after the June 4 commune elections, the National Election Co