Trade fair fees reduced for local garment firms

Germany-based apparel industry trade fair organiser Messe Frankfurt France signed a memorandum of understanding with the Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia yesterday to offer discounted exhibitor fees to Cambodian manufacturers in a deal valued at €400,000 ($450,000).

Under the two-year agreement aimed at promoting access to the European market, Messe Frankfurt France will reduce exhibitor fees by 50 percent for Cambodia-based garment manufacturers attending its next three trade shows in Paris. A maximum of eight manufacturers are eligible for each event.